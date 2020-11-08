Betty Jo Farnham (Age 81)
Peacefully with her daughters by her side, she went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in South Riding, VA. Beloved mother of Terri Lynn Fuller-Radcliffe and her husband Reese, Lori Ann Fuller, David Alan Farnham, Charles Everett Farnham, and John Edward Farnham. Adoring sister of Nancy Talley Wester. Devoted Nanny to Lauren Wester, Mitchell and Greyson Radcliffe, Sarah Farnham, and Sean, Addison and Jaxin Farnham. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan Everett Farnham and her parents, Iris Rose (née Talley) and Joseph Edward Wester. Betty was born in Raleigh, NC and moved to Washington, DC as a child. She graduated from Calvin Coolidge High School in 1957. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave. W; Vienna, VA 22180. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
in Betty's name. Share a memory with the family atwww.moneyandking.com