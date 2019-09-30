

BETTY JANE HALL FARR



Betty Jane Hall Farr, 89, died peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019 in Ashburn, VA. She was born to the late Herbert Milton Hall and the late Mamie Pearl Thompson Hall. She is survived by her sisters Peggy Conley and Nancy Farr; brother in law, Alvin Farr; son in law, Richard Engel; three grandchildren John Engel (Megan) and their children, Hunter and Austin, Robert Engel (Abi) and their children, Graham and Blake, and Elizabeth Engel, along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Roy and her daughter, Brenda Engel.

Betty retired from Federal Service in July 1988 after dedicating over 34 years to the Marine Corps where she was the principal advisor on all matters relating to retiree affairs.

Friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Columbia Baptist Church, 103 W. Columbia St., Falls Church, VA. A private family interment took place at Andrew Chapel Cemetery, Vienna, VA.

Donations may be made in her honor to Columbia Baptist Church Building Fund.