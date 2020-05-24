

BETTY LOU FEES



Betty Lou Fees, aged 91, a beloved and cherished mother, daughter, and grandmother passed away peacefully at age 91 on May 19, 2020. Betty grew up in Oakton, VA with her parents, Lelia and Marvin Everhart, Sr. and her brother Marvin Jr. (Butch) Everhart. An avid sports lover, especially basketball and softball, Betty attended Fairfax High School, and later went on to excel at the College of William and Mary. Upon graduation, Betty was the first juvenile probation officer in the County of Fairfax, VA, appointed by Judge Harry Lee Carrico, who later became the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia.

One of her other passions was flying a plane; receiving her pilot's license at age 18. She then decided to enlist in the US Army, and after receiving an honorable discharge, Betty enrolled in the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC and graduated with class no.130 in 1954. She later retired from the police department after the birth of her second child.

In 1970, Betty went back into law enforcement and became a federal investigator at the Federal Trade Commission and later at the Consumer Product Safety Commission where she remained until her retirement. She was a former member and served on the executive committee of the Association of Federal Investigators. She was very active in her community and volunteerism on both the Villamay Women's Club and Meals on Wheels, and a former member of the Washington Street United Methodist Church in Old Town, Alexandria.

Betty was the beloved mother to Dean and Lynn Fees, and Grams to Christopher and Justin. She was a cherished sister to the late Marvin Jr. Everhart. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 26 at 11 a.m. at Union Cemetery in Leesburg, VA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the of America.