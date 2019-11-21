BETTY C. FERN
On Sunday, November 17, 2019; Beloved wife for 60 years of the late Edward M. Fern; Mother of David E. (Margarita) Fern and Lisa A. (Bryan) Thrush; Grandmother of Alexandra Fern, Nicole Fern, Dylan E. Fern, Morgan N. Thrush and Garrett B. Thrush; Sister of Maxine Jones, Janice Urbanek and the late Joan Barnett; Relatives and friends may call at Borgwardt Funeral Home 4400 Powder Mill Rd., Beltsville, MD Friday, November 22, from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, November 23, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 noon; Interment Union Cemetery; Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer
Foundation.