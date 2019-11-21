The Washington Post

Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
BETTY C. FERN  

On Sunday, November 17, 2019; Beloved wife for 60 years of the late Edward M. Fern; Mother of David E. (Margarita) Fern and Lisa A. (Bryan) Thrush; Grandmother of Alexandra Fern, Nicole Fern, Dylan E. Fern, Morgan N. Thrush and Garrett B. Thrush; Sister of Maxine Jones, Janice Urbanek and the late Joan Barnett; Relatives and friends may call at Borgwardt Funeral Home 4400 Powder Mill Rd., Beltsville, MD Friday, November 22, from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, November 23, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 noon; Interment Union Cemetery; Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 21, 2019
