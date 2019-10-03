The Washington Post

BETTY FLYNN

Betty Jo Flynn (Age 81)  

On September 27, 2019 in Burke, VA. Beloved wife of the late Harold W. Flynn, Jr. She is survived by her children, Gary Flynn, Richard (Fern) Flynn, Debbie (David) Lawall, Julie (John) Olson, and Michael (Adriana) Flynn; her grandchildren, Teri (Chris), Jackie, Melissa, Paloma, Patrick and Dillon; great-grandchildren, Colton and Kaitlin; and many more family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Rd, Springfield, VA 22151. Interment will occur at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Judes Research Hospital.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 3, 2019
