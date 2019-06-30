The Washington Post

On Monday, June 17, 2019, of Derwood, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late William D. Garner; loving mother of Rachelle (David) Green and David (Katherine) Garner; grandmother of Andrew Green and Scott Green, Alexandra (Jhony) Martinez, Emma Garner, and William Garner, and two great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Seven Locks Baptist Church, 11845 Seven Locks Road, Potomac, Maryland, Tuesday, July 9, at 3 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Seven Locks Baptist Church or the United States Navy Memorial. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on June 30, 2019
