Betty Harper Garner
On Monday, June 17, 2019, of Derwood, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late William D. Garner; loving mother of Rachelle (David) Green and David (Katherine) Garner; grandmother of Andrew Green and Scott Green, Alexandra (Jhony) Martinez, Emma Garner, and William Garner, and two great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Seven Locks Baptist Church, 11845 Seven Locks Road, Potomac, Maryland, Tuesday, July 9, at 3 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Seven Locks Baptist Church or the United States Navy Memorial.