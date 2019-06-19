

BETTY GILBERT



Died of heart failure on June 16, 2019. She was 91 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Gilbert, on May 19, 2014. Mrs. Gilbert was the oldest daughter of Ben and Dina Perchick. She had three younger siblings, Manual Perchick who predeceased her, Shirley Schechter and Evelyn Bernstein. Mrs. Gilbert spent her early years in Washington, DC where she married Martin Gilbert on June 12, 1949. They had two children and moved from Washington, DC to Silver Spring, MD where Mrs. Gilbert was a homemaker, raising the family until she became employed and had a long career with the Federal Government working at N.I.H.

Mrs. Gilbert frequently recalled that as a young girl she had tea at the White House with Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt. Mrs. Gilbert loved to travel and enjoyed cruising as well as sightseeing throughout the United States and Europe.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Susan Krohn (Stephen) of Annapolis, MD and Gary Gilbert (Diana) of Silver Spring, MD as well as their four granddaughters, Stacie Gilbert Vernor, Melissa Krohn, Jesse Krohn (Mark) and Michelle Gilbert and her two great-grandsons, Nolan and Paxton Vernor.

Interment will be held at King David Cemetery, Falls Church, Virginia at 12 Noon on June 19, 2019. The family will be receiving visitors at the home of Gary Gilbert and Diana Blithe, 2319 Deckman Lane, Silver Spring, Maryland on June 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.