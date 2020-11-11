Betty SAKS Glassman 1924-2020
Betty Saks Glassman passed away quietly in Charlottesville, VA, on the morning of November 8, 2020. She was 96 years old. She lived a full life - sharp, engaged, and loving until the final days. She had loads of friends, an ever-expanding family, and an intense interest in the world around her. Stanley, the husband she adored for 35 years, died in 2005, but, buoyed by her family - she caressed her two infant great-granddaughters in her arms during the Shiva - she dove back into life. She showed everyone how full the eighties and nineties can be, playing bridge, reading tons of books (especially historical fiction), going to plays and movies, dining out with friends and family, caring deeply for those around her, and setting an example not just as a mother but as a stepmother. One of her great-grandchildren called her "Friend Betty," which sums it up. Her roots were deep in an older, quieter Washington She was raised near upper 16th Street by her father Hyman, who laid bricks for the Washington Monument, and her cherished mother Taube. Betty attended Roosevelt High School and George Washington University, married the late Hermen Greenberg and had two wonderful children. After the Greenbergs divorced, she married Stanley Glassman, who was a childhood neighbor. In the 1980s, Betty opened one of the first health-food restaurants in Washington, Health's-a-Poppin' on K Street, and worked there tirelessly and happily. In their spare time, she and Stanley traveled the world. Betty is survived by her two children, Sheri Greenberg, of Charlottesville, VA, and Richard Greenberg, M.D., of Lexington, KY; by three stepchildren, Amb. (Ret.) James K. Glassman, of Washington and his wife Beth, Peter Glassman, D.V.M., and his wife Denise, of Chevy Chase, and Betsy Glassman, of Litchfield, CT; by her grandchildren, Kavi, Kenzi, Jake and Charlie Waddell, Mollie Greenberg, Kim Meacham (Travis), Cerce McGovern, Zoe Shipley (Adam), Kate Bennett (Cab), Mathieu Glassman, D.V.M. (Lenka), Zander and Benjamin Glassman, Kai Peetoom, Michael Rocks (Dana) and Hilary Rocks Ruhe (Jon); and by her great-grandchildren, Violet and James Miles, Tess Bennett, Emma Glassman, Titan and Rhonin Meacham, and Harry and Vincent Rocks. In addition to her husband Stanley, she was predeceased by her siblings Rose Kanfer, Shirley Walder, Alice Bortnick, and Robert Saks, by Richard's wife Vickie, by Stanley's stepbrother Bradford Glassman and Bradford's mother Joyce, by Stanley's brother Bernard, and by her sister-in-law and great friend Sylvia Greenberg. Because of COVID, the graveside ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance in Clarksburg, MD, on November 13 at 12:30 p.m. will be limited to close family and live-streamed on Zoom. A website at RememberingBettyGlassman.com
has the Zoom link and provides an opportunity for Betty's friends to offer remembrances. The family asks that donations be made to the charity of your choice
in Betty's honor. Funeral arrangements by Gawler's.