BETTY A. MORGAN SHAW GREEN
Entered into eternal rest on April 18, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Green, Jr.; children, Erica R. Shaw and Quentin E. Green; sisters, Perrine Parker, Annette Brown and Regina Best; brother, Dennis Morgan; and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Fealie and Isabell Morgan; siblings, Irene Coehins, Barbara Jones, Geraldine Barfield, Delores Daniels, Jean Morgan and James "Bo" Morgan. Viewing will be held on Friday, May 3 from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at BIble Way Temple, 1100 New Jersey Ave., NW. Interment Harmony National Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME, INC.