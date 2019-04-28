The Washington Post

BETTY GREEN

Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Viewing
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
BIble Way Temple
1100 New Jersey Ave.,
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:30 AM
BIble Way Temple
1100 New Jersey Ave.
View Map
BETTY A. MORGAN SHAW GREEN  

Entered into eternal rest on April 18, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Green, Jr.; children, Erica R. Shaw and Quentin E. Green; sisters, Perrine Parker, Annette Brown and Regina Best; brother, Dennis Morgan; and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Fealie and Isabell Morgan; siblings, Irene Coehins, Barbara Jones, Geraldine Barfield, Delores Daniels, Jean Morgan and James "Bo" Morgan. Viewing will be held on Friday, May 3 from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at BIble Way Temple, 1100 New Jersey Ave., NW. Interment Harmony National Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 28, 2019
