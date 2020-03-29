

BETTY LOUISE HAAS (Age 77)



Of Gainesville, VA, formerly of Vienna, VA, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved wife of Ronald (Ron) Haas who preceded her in death. She was the devoted mother of Julie Miller (Mark), Chip Haas (Wendy), Kevin Haas (Julie), and Karyn Sizemore (Steve). She is also survived by her treasured grandchildren Tyler, Jackson, Kelly, Natalie, Jake, Brandon, and Abigail. She was preceded in death by her parents Milton and Evelyn (Harmon) Vajen and brother Kenneth. There will be a private interment at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas, VA. A celebration of Betty's life will take place at a later date.