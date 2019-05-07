

Betty Hanger (Age 88)



Of Boonsboro, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy, MD. She was the wife of the late William Hanger Jr.

Born on August 29, 1930, in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of Raymond Franklin Harding and Katherine Emma (Gray) Harding. Betty was a homemaker and loving mother. She is survived by her children, Shirley Barton (Roger) of Walkersville, MD, Susan Rummel (Paul) of Boonsboro, MD, and William L. Hanger III (Linda Day) of Galway, NY; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one great great grandson and son-in-law, Ellery "Butch" Brodsky. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Brodsky of Wye Mills, MD.

Services will be held at a later date.