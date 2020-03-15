Betty Suesen Harwick (AGE 87)
Of Herndon, VA passed away on March 7, 2020
Betty is survived by her son Robert C. Harwick (Aimee); four grandchildren Bobby, Stephen (Caryn), Tim and Allison; two great grandchildren Demi and Deim. Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert R. Harwick; and her daughter Jennifer S. Danklefs. A memorial service will be held at a later date and time. The date and time will be posted on Money and King Funeral Home website, www.moneyandking.com
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Betty's name may be made to the American Heart Associaton, www.heart.org
, , www.alz.org
, , www.kidney.org
, Floris or Oakton United Methodist Churchs.