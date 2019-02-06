Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY HICKS.



Betty Lou Demory Hicks



Passed away peacefully at home on Friday morning February 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert M. Hicks.

Betty Lou was born and raised in Alexandria, VA. She graduated from Fairfax High School, class of 1953 and attended Bluefield College. When she was young she learned to play the piano and later taught herself the organ, which fed her love of music. After her second child was born she became the pianist/organist for First Baptist Church/United Baptist Church in Annandale. For 56 years she played for countless Sunday services, weddings and funerals, until her illness took away her strength. Her love of music touched many lives. Betty Lou was active in Wilburdale Civic Association where she and her husband raised their children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children Vera (Sally) Whitcraft, Howard Hicks, Carole Martindale, Elizabeth (Libby) Hicks, sons-in-law, Stephen Carey and Thomas Martindale; nine grandchildren, Betty (Leigh), Herbert (Mac), James (Jack) Whitcraft, Tom, Kaitlin, Holly, Emily, Lillian and Kelly Martindale. Her brother Donald Demory, his wife, Bonnie; sister-in-law Susan Hicks Harrington and her husband, George; sister-in-law Barbara Hicks,many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorial service at United Baptist Church, 7100 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA on Saturday February 9, 2019 at 12 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Betty Lou Hicks' name to Capital Caring