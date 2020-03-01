

Betty J. Hix



Betty Jean (Brown) Hix passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020, in Alexandria, Virginia. Mrs. Hix was born on October 22, 1925 in Thurmond, West Virginia, in the beautiful New River Gorge area; grew up in Beckley, West Virginia; at age 20 graduated Marshall College (now University) in Huntington, West Virginia, in May, 1946; married Luther M. Hix, Jr. on July 10, 1946. The couple came to the Washington area in 1948, and remained mostly in Fairfax County for the rest of their lives. Mrs. Hix was preceded in death on October 2, 2001 by her husband of 55 years.

Survivors are son, Robert Daniel Hix and wife, Chris Ann of Richmond, Virginia, grandson, Robert Ian Hix and wife Crystal Lee of Richmond and great-grandchildren, Robert Chase Hix, Madelyn Isabelle Arnold and Elijah Owen Arnold.

Betty was an involved member of Mount Vernon United Methodist Church beginning in 1953. Mom, you remain in our hearts and will be loved forever. We thank our wonderful caregivers at ACC Family as well as Capital Caring Health Hospice. Inurnment, beside her husband, will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery's Columbarium.