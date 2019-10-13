

Betty Lou Rhodes Hulse (Age 89)



Died Friday, October 11, 2019, at Prisma Health, Cottingham Hospice House.

Mrs. Hulse was born January 27, 1930 in Riverton, WY on the Wind River Reservation and resided there for 10 years. She also resided in Bethesda, MD for 43 years. Mrs. Hulse graduated from Margie Webster Junior College with a degree in physical education. Mrs. Hulse worked for various government agencies to include the FBI, Navy Department and last worked for NIH in Bethesda, MD. She also assisted in the family reprographics business, Joseph Hulse, Inc., working as the bookkeeper.

Mrs. Hulse moved with her husband, Richard, to Seneca, SC in 1997 building their dream home on Lake Keowee. Mrs. Hulse was an avid reader and loved boating on the Chesapeake Bay and Lake Keowee.

Mrs. Hulse is survived by her daughters, Katherine Hulse of Medfield, MA, Susan Hulse Archbell of Kitty Hawk, NC and her husband, Steven, her son, Thomas Richard Hulse and wife, Beth of Seneca and her granddaughter, Sarah Davis Connolly and her husband, Michael of Hudson, MA. Mrs. Hulse was very proud to be the great-grandmother to Thomas Fenway Connolly, Hudson, MA. Lastly, she is survived by her sister, Joanne Rhodes Mallonee and her extended family.

Mrs. Hulse was preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Hulse, and her parents, Merl S. Rhodes and Georgia Balenti Rhodes.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, October 14 at Heritage Memorial Gardens Chapel Mausoleum, Highway 11, Westminster, SC. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to a in Betty's name.