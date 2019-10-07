The Washington Post

Betty Johnson

On October 3, 2019, Betty Acia Gamble Hairston Johnson of Landover. She was preceded in death by husband, Casey Johnson and daughter Avis Palmore Munford. Survived by children: Charles Yates, George Cunningham, Tyrone Hairston (Tonya), Terry Hairston, Todd Hairston (Pam), also surviving, sister, Beverly and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Betty served as a practical nurse and retired from Westwood Nursing Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Graveside Service, 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019, Quantico National Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 7, 2019
