Betty Johnson
On October 3, 2019, Betty Acia Gamble Hairston Johnson of Landover. She was preceded in death by husband, Casey Johnson and daughter Avis Palmore Munford. Survived by children: Charles Yates, George Cunningham, Tyrone Hairston (Tonya), Terry Hairston, Todd Hairston (Pam), also surviving, sister, Beverly and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Betty served as a practical nurse and retired from Westwood Nursing Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Graveside Service, 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019, Quantico National Cemetery.