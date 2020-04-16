BETTY JANE JONES
On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, beloved wife of the late George C. Jones, Sr.; mother of Donna Thomas, George Jr., Tyrone, William (Alice), Michael (Renee'), Jeffery and Delores Jones. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, one brother, Jerome Simmons (Rose); one brother-in-law, Luther Moore (Satura) and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services are private. Viewing will be held at Pope Funeral Homes, 5538 Marlboro Pk., on Friday, April 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be streamed at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 18 at www.popefh.com
. Interment Lincoln Cemetery, Suitland, MD .