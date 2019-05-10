The Washington Post

Betty J. Kerekes, 89, of Olney, MD passed away on May 6, 2019. Daughter of the late Jacob and Margaret Seyb. Survived by her husband, John G. Kerekes, as well as her son, Greg Kerekes (Nancy) of South Chesterfield, VA. Also survived by three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her brother, Willard H. Seyb. She worked for 20 years at Sandy Spring Bank, from which she retired. Relatives and friends may visit on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882 and on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Germantown, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Dr. #100, Rockville, MD 20850 (www.montgomeryhospice.org). Online condolences may be expressed at

Published in The Washington Post on May 10, 2019
