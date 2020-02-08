

Betty Morris Lesser

october 14, 1929 ~ February 8, 2019



Betty passed away on February 8, 2019, due to complications of dementia at the age of 89. She was born in Roanoke, Virginia. She moved to Washington, DC, in 1938 where she attended primary and secondary schools and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1948. She met Henry M. Lesser (deceased) in 1949 at a fraternity party, and they married on November, 26, 1950.

Betty had four children, Susan Lesser, Judy LaNore Volem (Tony), Howard Lesser (deceased), and Mary Lesser. She had five devoted grandchildren, Sarah Betman (Edwin), Jamie Chatten (Laura), Ruth Bryant (David), Jonathan LaNore, and Jennifer Kekich (Joe). She had nine adorable great-grandchildren, Monica, Molly, Tessa, Julia, Margaux, Levi, Mia, Asher and Zaida. Betty also had leaves her cherished sister-in-law, Marilyn Shapiro, of Boca Raton, Florida.

Betty had resided at the Leisure World Senior Community and had spent her last years at Bedford Court Assisted Living, both in Silver Spring, Maryland. Her family continues to mourn her absence and greatly misses her kindness and generosity.