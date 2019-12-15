

Betty M. Luckabaugh



Betty Mae Luckabaugh, 82, of Gaithersburg, MD passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 after a brief illness with family by her side. She was predeceased by her cherished husband of over 37 years, Ray Luckabaugh, in 1998, and by a stillborn daughter, Angela. Affectionately known as Grandma to almost everyone she encountered, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going to church and Bible studies, holiday celebrations, and cheering for her beloved Orioles and Ravens. Born June 10, 1937 in Baltimore, MD, she was the youngest child of Maurice and Mae LeBrun. She was a majorette in the Baltimore Colts marching band in the 1950s, and worked briefly for the US Navy. Shortly after marrying she lived many decades in the Wheaton MD area raising children, serving God and being a loving wife to Ray. She eventually moved to Purcellville VA and lived there 14 years before returning to Maryland, where she was well-known at her retirement home for her constant cheer, friendliness, and year-round Christmas trees decorated with Ravens and Orioles ornaments. She is survived by her children, Daniel Luckabaugh (Kimberly), Clarisa Vanderveldt (James) and Stephen Luckabaugh (Joy), and grandchildren Andrew Luckabaugh, Elisa Luckabaugh, Juliana Luckabaugh, Ariana Vanderveldt (John Morton), Renae Vanderveldt, Elena Vanderveldt, James Vanderveldt, Zachary Luckabaugh and Zoe Luckabaugh. She is also survived by her loving brother, Maurice LeBrun Jr. (Dottie), sisters-in-law Marcia Luckabaugh and Betty Raymond (Bob) as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at DeVol Funeral Home (10 East Deer Park Dr, Gaithersburg, MD) on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held January 11, 2020 at Covenant United Methodist Church (20301 Pleasant Ridge Drive. Montgomery Village, MD) at 11 a.m. Please sign the guest book at: