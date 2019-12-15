The Washington Post

BETTY LYTLE

BETTY JEAN LYTLE (Age 89)  

Passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 of Alexandria, VA. Wife of the late Francis Lee Lytle; cherished mother of Albert Lytle (Diane) and Linda Lytle-Foster (Calvin); grandmother of Michelle Wilsted and Tracey Lytle; great-grandmother of Lana, Joseph and Ryker Wilsted. She will truly be missed by many. Friends and family may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr. Alexandria, VA 223125 on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral service immediately following. Interment Mt. Comfort Cemetery. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 15, 2019
