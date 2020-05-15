BETTY MAE McQUEEN
Betty Mae McQueen, age 81, passed into eternal life on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. She was born at home to Georgia and Theodore Walker. Betty passed peacefully at her daughter's home surrounded by family. Betty is survived by her daughter, Sharon Hall; Sharon's stepfather, Lowell Wheeler; grandsons, Justin and Avery; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Chase; sister, DeeAnn Walker Ricks; BFF, Ruby Hall; family and friends. Betty was a graduate of Eastern H.S., obtaining an AA Degree in Business from Maryland University. She retired after 47 years as a Federal Survey Statistician. Services private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in her name be made to the . Online condolences at: