

BETTY MARIE MARCELL (Bendell)



Betty Marie Marcell (Bendell) of Olney, Maryland, passed on surrounded by her family at Montgomery Hospice on July 13, 2019 after a short, but heroic battle with cancer. She was 80 years old.

Betty was born on October 14, 1938 in Waterbury, CT, to Ramona and Henry Bendell. She met her husband, Frederick Marcell, at the University of Colorado at Boulder, where she received her Master's Degree in Elementary Education. She moved to Olney, MD with her family in 1979. Betty was passionate about literacy and education. She taught elementary and middle school for over 40 years, including at Olney Elementary and Bel Pre Elementary. She is remembered by her husband, Frederick Marcell; her daughter Kristin Ann Marcell (Sara Tweedy); her sons Michael Marcell (Kate Marcell) and Steven Marcell (Kristin Taylor Marcell) and her seven grandchildren.

Services will be held Monday, July 29 at 10 a.m. at Brookside Gardens in Wheaton, MD and Sunday, August 18 at 10 a.m. at Pine Bush Cemetery in Kerhonkson, NY. Arrangements will be made by Simple Tribute, Rockville, MD and H.B. Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson, NY. Donations may be made in her name to The Sierra Club, The National Geographic Society, The House of Ruth and Montgomery Hospice.