On May 4, 2019, Betty J. McCreedy of Alexandria, VA. Beloved wife of the late Charles "Mac" McCreedy. Devoted mother of Steve (Kendra) McCreedy, Wayne (Aleta) McCreedy, and the late Laurel McCreedy. Adored grandmother of two grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Betty was committed to helping others and volunteered with a number of organizations. She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to INOVA Mount Vernon Hospital, where Betty volunteered for over thirty years.
Published in The Washington Post on May 12, 2019
