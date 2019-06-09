Betty Jeanne McPherson
Of Fairfax Station, VA, wife and devoted mother died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Capital Caring Hospice-The Adler Center in Loudoun County. She was a graduate of Groveton High School and attended Greensboro College.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Douglas C. McPherson; Lisa Ann Ruf and her husband, David; D. Scott McPherson and his fiancé, Kathi; Katy Malesky and her husband, Lowell; sisters, Mary Ellen Hook, and Patricia Ann Peterson; and grandchildren, Andrew and Derek Ruf, Kyle McPherson, Kendall, Kelsey, and Joshua Malesky.
She was a respected quilting artist, history lover, avid reader, and amazing grandmother. The recipient of a lifetime achievement award, Betty Jeanne served her beloved Pohick Church for over 30 years as longtime Director of the Altar Guild, Flower Guild member, and docent. She was also a volunteer docent at George Mason's Gunston Hall.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service, Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Pohick Episcopal Church, Lorton, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Betty Jeanne's name to the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation: 57 West 57th Street, Suite 904 New York, NY 10019 www.alzdiscovery.org
; or Capital Caring Hospice: Attention Resource Development 2900 Telestar Court, Falls Church, Virginia 22042; www.ca
pital caring.org
.