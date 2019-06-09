

Betty Jeanne McPherson



Of Fairfax Station, VA, wife and devoted mother died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Capital Caring Hospice-The Adler Center in Loudoun County. She was a graduate of Groveton High School and attended Greensboro College.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Douglas C. McPherson; Lisa Ann Ruf and her husband, David; D. Scott McPherson and his fiancé, Kathi; Katy Malesky and her husband, Lowell; sisters, Mary Ellen Hook, and Patricia Ann Peterson; and grandchildren, Andrew and Derek Ruf, Kyle McPherson, Kendall, Kelsey, and Joshua Malesky.

She was a respected quilting artist, history lover, avid reader, and amazing grandmother. The recipient of a lifetime achievement award, Betty Jeanne served her beloved Pohick Church for over 30 years as longtime Director of the Altar Guild, Flower Guild member, and docent. She was also a volunteer docent at George Mason's Gunston Hall.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service, Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Pohick Episcopal Church, Lorton, VA.