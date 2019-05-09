BETTY MEISELMAN
On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, Betty Meiselman, of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Meiselman. Devoted mother of Deborah (Ed) Neveleff. Beloved sister of Lenore Rebhun. Cherished grandmother of Julie Neveleff and James Neveleff. Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, 9 am, at the Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, 14321 Comus Rd, Clarksburg, MD. Family will be receiving friends at the residence of Deborah and Ed Neveleff immediately after the service and again at 7 pm. Contributions may be made to the Asbury Foundation. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC. Under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.