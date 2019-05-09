The Washington Post

BETTY MEISELMAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY MEISELMAN.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Graveside service
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park
14321 Comus Rd
Clarksburg, MD
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM
residence of Deborah and Ed Neveleff
Visitation
Following Services
residence of Deborah and Ed Neveleff
Notice
Send Flowers

 

BETTY MEISELMAN  

On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, Betty Meiselman, of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Meiselman. Devoted mother of Deborah (Ed) Neveleff. Beloved sister of Lenore Rebhun. Cherished grandmother of Julie Neveleff and James Neveleff. Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, 9 am, at the Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, 14321 Comus Rd, Clarksburg, MD. Family will be receiving friends at the residence of Deborah and Ed Neveleff immediately after the service and again at 7 pm. Contributions may be made to the Asbury Foundation. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC. Under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on May 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon