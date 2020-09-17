

BETTY JEAN BOYLES MONROE (Age 98)

Passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020, the loving wife of the late James M. Monroe. She is survived by her sons, David (Ruth) and Allen (Julia), of Bowie, and her daughter, Kathryn (Paul) Hillsinger, of Southport, NC, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received at Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Road, Bowie on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be private. Interment will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 20 at Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Endowment Fund of St. Matthew's United Methodist Church (14900 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD 20715) or Hospice of the Chesapeake (90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122).



