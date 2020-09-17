1/1
BETTY MONROE
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BETTY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BETTY JEAN BOYLES MONROE  (Age 98)  
Passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020, the loving wife of the late James M. Monroe. She is survived by her sons, David (Ruth) and Allen (Julia), of Bowie, and her daughter, Kathryn (Paul) Hillsinger, of Southport, NC, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received at Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Road, Bowie on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be private. Interment will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 20 at Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Endowment Fund of St. Matthew's United Methodist Church (14900 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD 20715) or Hospice of the Chesapeake (90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
20
Interment
02:00 PM
Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
16000 Annapolis Road
Bowie, MD 20715
3014648836
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved