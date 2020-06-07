Betty Jean Morgan
On Saturday, March 14, 2020, Betty Jean Morgan passed away peacefully at Wilson Health Care Center in Gaithersburg, Maryland, from complications due to dementia. Betty Jean was survived by her sons, David Morganwalp and his wife, Jill, Bruce Morgan and his wife, Tina and, stepson, John Morgan and his wife, Earlene. Grandchildren, Carly (Morganwalp) Sitton, Kelsy Morganwalp, Jeff Morgan, and Chris Morgan. Step-grandchildren, Gail (Noggle) Hogue, Marilyn (Noggle) Nolan, Richard Noggle, David Noggle, Cathy (Morgan) Culver, Charles (Chip) Morgan. Betty Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Charles Fredrick Morgan, her stepdaughter, Alice (Morgan) (Noggle) Robinson, and her step-grandson, Bruce Noggle. Born October 14,1926, as Betty Jean Ferris in Washington, DC, and was raised by her parents George and Irene on Albemarle Street in the District. Betty Jean graduated Wilson High School in the District in 1944. She then went on to earn undergraduate degrees first from George Washington University (AA 1946) and then from Western Maryland Collage (now McDaniel College, BA 1948). She also earned a Master's degree at Garrett Biblical Institute (now Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary), MA 1953). She frequently talked about her time at Garrett to her family. Betty Jean married Dr. Charles Fredrick Morgan in 1956. Betty Jean later became an elementary school librarian for Montgomery County Public Schools. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, in Gaithersburg, Maryland, will host a virtual service on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. For more information contact the church at https://www.goserve.net/ or 301-869-1780. Condolences can be expressed on an online guestbook at https://www.goserve.net/bjmorgan Donations in honor of Betty Jean can be given to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Endowment Fund (16420 S. Westland Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20877, attn: Vicki Schmidt).
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.