BETTY P. MORRIS "Polly" (Age 94)
Passed away on March 10, 2019, in Springfield, VA. Polly was born in Sedalia, MO, on December 8, 1924. She attended Columbia College, Columbia, MO, and Northwestern University
where she received a bachelor's degree in music education. She had many passions, including participating in her church's craft circle, china painting, genealogy research and playing bridge. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, John Morris; two sons, Jay Morris of Alexandria, VA, and Barry Morris (and wife Kathleen) of Wilmington, DE; and three grandchildren, Patrick (and wife Kelsey), Elizabeth and Sara Morris. Her son Craig preceded her in death. A memorial service will be held April 24 at 11 a.m. at Annandale United Methodist Church, 6935 Columbia Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the (www.alz.org
).