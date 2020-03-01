

BETTY S. MORRIS



Betty S. Morris died peacefully on February 21, 2020 at the "Residences at Vantage House' in Columbia, MD. She is survived by loving husband, Joel M. Morris; children from two previous marriages - son, N. Morris West and daughter, Kathleen P. Shamwell (granddaughter, Sanaa E. Mussa); sister, Jeanne I. Cole (husband, Fred, daughter, Donna); stepsons, C. J. Morris (Lisette) and T. J. Morris (Cate); many cousins, nephews, and nieces; and many long-lasting friendships over the years. She was born Betty A. Morris, to parents, Charles L. Morris and Georgia L. G. Morris, and raised initially in Fairmont Heights, MD and then in Washington, DC. She graduated from McKinley Tech High School in 1962, DC Teachers College (BS, Elementary Education), DC, and Longwood College (MS, Educational Administration), Farmville, VA, and continued graduate education locally. She entered the DC Public School system (DCPS) in 1970 teaching elementary grades and becoming a leader in gifted and talented education.

In 1993, Betty was promoted to assistant principal for elementary schools before her appointment as principal of Phoebe Hearst in 1999. She retired from DCPS in 2003 after 33 years of service, and was known as Betty Morris Shamwell during that period. After retirement Betty remained active in education.

Socially, Betty was actively involved in numerous social groups/organizations and interacting with many friends over the years. Betty Morris will be missed dearly by many.

Remembrance service is scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church, 805 Wayne Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20910 (301-589-1155), at 10 to 11 a.m., with repass following.