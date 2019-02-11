Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY MORRIS LESSER.



Betty Morris Lesser



Betty passed away on February 8, 2019, due to complications of dementia at the age of 89. She was born in Roanoke, VA. She moved to Washington, DC in 1938 where she attended primary and secondary schools and graduated from Roosevelt High in 1948. She met Henry M. Lesser(deceased) in 1949 at a fraternity party and they married on November 26, 1950.

Betty had four children, Susan Lesser, Judy LaNore Volem (Tony), Howard Lesser(deceased), and Mary Lesser. She had five devoted grandchildren, Sarah Betman (Edwin), Jamie Chatten (Laura), Ruth Bryant (David), Jonathan LaNore, and Jennifer Kekich (Joe). She also had nine adorable great-grandchildren, Monica, Molly, Tessa, Julia, Margaux, Levi, Mia, Asher and Zaida. She also leaves her cherished sister-in-law, Marilyn Shapiro of Boca Raton, Florida.

Betty resided at Bedford Court Assisted Living in Silver Spring, Maryland. The family would like to thank all of the dedicated employees of Bedford Court who loved and cared for our mother. Their compassion in the last days of her life were greatly appreciated. The family would also like to thank Montgomery Hospice for their superb and loving hospice care at Bedford Court and to Family Nursing Care for the additional loving care they provided at the hospital and at Bedford Court.

Graveside services will be held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery at 9500 Riggs Road, Adelphi, Maryland, on February 13 at 12 noon (enter on Adelphi Road). No Flowers Please. Honor Betty's life by donating to the . Funeral arrangements were provided by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Betty's Life will follow at Bedford Court Independent Living at 3701 International Drive, Silver Spring, from 2 to 3:30 p.m (park at shopping center).