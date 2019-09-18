

Betty Ann Natalie



Betty Ann McEnteggart Natalie, who passed on September 15, 2019 was born to the late Francis and Vera McEnteggart in Framingham, Massachusetts on September 7, 1936. She graduated from Framingham High School in 1954 and earned a scholarship to Tufts University, from which she graduated with a degree in mathematics in 1958. She taught mathematics in Norfolk, Virginia and married then naval officer Ronald Bruce Natalie on August 22, 1958.

Betty had four children, Ronald B. Natalie, Jr., Karen Lorraine Natalie, Donna Leslie Natalie, and John Francis Natalie. She raised her four boisterous children with patience, intelligence, discipline and humility.

When her children reached their teens, Betty enrolled in law school, graduating in 1979 from the Catholic University Columbus School of Law.

Betty is survived by her husband, Ron, their four children, Ron, Karen (Walker), Donna (Lee), and John; her sister, Lorraine Goneau; 10 grandchildren, (Ian, Leigh, Natalie, Nancy, Suzanne, Nick, Christina, Jason, Luke and Ceci) and three great-grandchildren, (Ryan, Everly, and Andrew). She was adored as a wife, Mom, Grandma, and great-grandmother by them and will be missed more than words can express.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA 22302. There will be a memorial service at the same location on Monday, September 23 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow immediately thereafter at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032. A post-service reception will be held in Alexandria.