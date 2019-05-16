

BETTY O'BRIEN (Age 77)



Died peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019, where she currently resided in Brunswick, GA. Betty attended George Washington University where she studied International Relations.

After a varied, rewarding set of careers, Betty retired from Wright-Patterson AFB in 1999.

Betty received numerous awards throughout her long career and was loved and admired by her family and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters. She is survived by her caring brother, Rick, and other family. Services will be private.