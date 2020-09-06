BETTY O'CONNELL

Betty Ann Sheean O'Connell (Age 91)
Of Pleasant Hill, California, passed away August 29, 2020. Born October 6, 1928, in San Francisco, California, to William and Lillian (McKinnon) Sheean. She graduated from Ecole Notre Dame Des Victoires (high school) and Lone Mountain College (now part of the University of San Francisco). She married Michael (d. 2003) in 1956 and they raised a family in California (1958 - 1963), Hawaii (1963 - 1970), and Maryland (1970 - 1985). Later she practiced as a realtor in Maryland and the District of Columbia. She and Michael retired to Maui in 1997 and she moved to Pleasant Hill in 2016. She is survived by her children Michael, Martin (m. Lori), Stephen (m. Beth), William (m. Kathy), and Elizabeth (m. Rob); grandchildren Christina, Tara, Madeleine, Abaigeal, William, Faith, Alexandra, Michael, Heidi, Mary, and Katie; and great-grandchildren Fiona and Evelyn. She was the loving sister of Lois Behnke (d. 2018) and brother Bill Sheean (m. Pat). She was a woman after God's own heart. She will be greatly missed. Funeral will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma, California, on Thursday, September 10, 2020, and viewing at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, Daly City, California, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, but seating is limited due to the corona virus so please send an email to steve_oconn@mac.com
if you wish to attend. In lieu of flowers, please send a gift to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Memphis, Tennessee.