1/
BETTY O'CONNELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BETTY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Ann Sheean O'Connell  (Age 91)  
Of Pleasant Hill, California, passed away August 29, 2020.  Born October 6, 1928, in San Francisco, California, to William and Lillian (McKinnon) Sheean. She graduated from Ecole Notre Dame Des Victoires (high school) and Lone Mountain College (now part of the University of San Francisco). She married Michael (d. 2003) in 1956 and they raised a family in California (1958 - 1963), Hawaii (1963 - 1970), and Maryland (1970 - 1985). Later she practiced as a realtor in Maryland and the District of Columbia. She and Michael retired to Maui in 1997 and she moved to Pleasant Hill in 2016.  She is survived by her children Michael, Martin (m. Lori), Stephen (m. Beth), William (m. Kathy), and Elizabeth (m. Rob); grandchildren Christina, Tara, Madeleine, Abaigeal, William, Faith, Alexandra, Michael, Heidi, Mary, and Katie; and great-grandchildren Fiona and Evelyn. She was the loving sister of Lois Behnke (d. 2018) and brother Bill Sheean (m. Pat). She was a woman after God's own heart. She will be greatly missed.  Funeral will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma, California, on Thursday, September 10, 2020, and viewing at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, Daly City, California, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, but seating is limited due to the corona virus so please send an email to steve_oconn@mac.com if you wish to attend. In lieu of flowers, please send a gift to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Viewing
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Funeral
Holy Cross Cemetery,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved