BETTY OHLER (Age 88)
Betty Ohler, 88, of Westminster, MD, on Monday, May 4, 2020. Beloved aunt and friend to many. Betty was a secretary for the University of Maryland's Dean of Agriculture for more than 40 years. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Agricultural Development Scholarship Endowment Fund, College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, University of Maryland, Symons Hall, College Park, MD 20742; OR to a . Full obituary and online condolences at