BETTY OVER

BETTY P. OVER  
(Age 87)  

On Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Marinette, WI. Beloved wife of John J. Over, Jr.; mother of Jana Over (David Harrington), John J. Over III (Sandra), Andrea Maxwell (Brian). Also survived by aunt Patricia Freeman, and sister-in-law Dorothy Cooper. Also survived by six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
An enrolled member of the Choctaw Tribe of Oklahoma, Betty had moxie from a young age. In High School in the late 1940s she led a protest demanding that girls be allowed to wear denim jeans to school and won. After graduating as Class Valedictorian, Betty traveled alone to work in D.C. as a fingerprint file clerk in the FBI Identification Division. She met her husband, "Jack" in D.C. where they married. As a Navy wife she lived in the Far East. Upon return, the family lived in Maryland, where Betty experimented with international recipes, was a skilled seamstress and quilter, and volunteered continually in the community, helping start a kindergarten at Thomas Addison Elementary School, serving as PTA President, Girl Scout Leader and Treasurer for the Continental Quilting Congress conventions held in Northern VA 1978-84. In 1982, Betty organized and led a tour of China for quilters, resulting in what she later learned was the first all-female North American tourist group to visit Communist China. After her husband's retirement from NASA/Goddard, they moved to Albuquerque, NM, where Betty learned how to weave, and volunteered at the Tohajiilee (Navajo) Reservation, teaching quilting as part of a larger program to develop new income-producing crafts. They later lived in Edmond, OK before moving to Marinette, WI. Interment is planned at a later date in Edmond, OK. Memorial donations may be made to One Spirit Native Progress, a nonprofit supporting Oglala Lakota in South Dakota at www.NativeProgress.org or via mail at One Spirit, PO Box 3209, Rapid City, SD 57709.
Published in The Washington Post on May 5, 2019
