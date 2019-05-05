BETTY P. OVER
(Age 87)
On Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Marinette, WI. Beloved wife of John J. Over, Jr.; mother of Jana Over (David Harrington), John J. Over III (Sandra), Andrea Maxwell (Brian). Also survived by aunt Patricia Freeman, and sister-in-law Dorothy Cooper. Also survived by six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
An enrolled member of the Choctaw Tribe of Oklahoma, Betty had moxie from a young age. In High School in the late 1940s she led a protest demanding that girls be allowed to wear denim jeans to school and won. After graduating as Class Valedictorian, Betty traveled alone to work in D.C. as a fingerprint file clerk in the FBI Identification Division. She met her husband, "Jack" in D.C. where they married. As a Navy wife she lived in the Far East. Upon return, the family lived in Maryland, where Betty experimented with international recipes, was a skilled seamstress and quilter, and volunteered continually in the community, helping start a kindergarten at Thomas Addison Elementary School, serving as PTA President, Girl Scout Leader and Treasurer for the Continental Quilting Congress conventions held in Northern VA 1978-84. In 1982, Betty organized and led a tour of China for quilters, resulting in what she later learned was the first all-female North American tourist group to visit Communist China. After her husband's retirement from NASA
/Goddard, they moved to Albuquerque, NM, where Betty learned how to weave, and volunteered at the Tohajiilee (Navajo) Reservation, teaching quilting as part of a larger program to develop new income-producing crafts. They later lived in Edmond, OK before moving to Marinette, WI. Interment is planned at a later date in Edmond, OK. Memorial donations may be made to One Spirit Native Progress, a nonprofit supporting Oglala Lakota in South Dakota at www.NativeProgress.org
or via mail at One Spirit, PO Box 3209, Rapid City, SD 57709.