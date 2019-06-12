

BETTY ELEANORA PAGE (Age 90)



Passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Teays Valley, WV. She was born January 19, 1929 in Alexandria, VA. She resided in Springfield, VA until 2011 when she moved with her son to West Virginia. Beloved wife of the late James L. Page, Jr.; cherished mother of Michael Page (Clair) of Hurricane, WV; step grandmother of Ryan Daugherty (Sarah) and Amy Davidson (Russia); step great-grandmother Ariel Davidson and Olivia Daugherty. She will truly be missed by many. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr. Alexandria, VA 22315 on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral Service following at 11 a.m. Interment St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to Alzheimer's Foundation of America and the National Hospice Foundation.