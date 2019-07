BETTY PLASEIED



IN LOVING MEMORY OF

my wife, and our mother, Betty Plaseied

January 11, 1974 - July 9, 2014

We hold you close within our hearts, and there you shall remain, to walk with us throughout our lives "till we meet again.

So rest in peace dearest wife and mother, and thanks for all you did, as we pray that God has given you the crown you have truly earned.

You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Badri Plaseied, Shahraam Plaseied, Suzonne Kline and Shireen Hansen