BETTY POWELL

On Saturday, August 8, 2020 of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Charlie R. Powell; mother of R. Wayne (Brenda) Powell , and Joyce A. (Larry) Walker . Grandmother of Melissa A. Powell, Jason R. Powell, Lyndsay A. Walker and Keri L. Walker. Predeceased by her siblings; Nelson Evans, Leo Cooper, Grant Evans, Jesse Evans, Ruth Biddle, Mary Jackson, Jane Evans. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, private family services to be held at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, on Sunday August 16, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. where funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brooke Grove Foundation 18100 Slade School Road, Sandy Spring, MD 20860.