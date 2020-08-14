1/
BETTY POWELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BETTY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Evans Powell (Age 97)  
On Saturday, August 8, 2020 of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Charlie R. Powell; mother of R. Wayne (Brenda) Powell , and Joyce A. (Larry) Walker . Grandmother of Melissa A. Powell, Jason R. Powell, Lyndsay A. Walker and Keri L. Walker. Predeceased by her siblings; Nelson Evans, Leo Cooper, Grant Evans, Jesse Evans, Ruth Biddle, Mary Jackson, Jane Evans. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, private family services to be held at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, on Sunday August 16, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. where funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brooke Grove Foundation 18100 Slade School Road, Sandy Spring, MD 20860.www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Collins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Collins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved