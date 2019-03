Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY PRYOR.



BETTY JO PRYOR (Age 71)



Peacefully on Wednesday, March 20,2019. Survived by her beloved siblings, Lemetta Nixon, Carolyn, Anthony, Alan, and Harold Johnson and other relatives and friends. Viewing at

9 a.m., followed by homegoing celebration at 10 a.m., on Saturday, March 30, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 700 I Street, NE, Pastor Louis B. Jones, II officiating. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.