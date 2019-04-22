

BETTY DIANA RAMEY



Betty Diana Ramey, 94 passed away April 13, 2019. Born in Washington, DC and raised on W Street NW. She passed away at her home in Lanham, MD. Beloved wife of H. Paul Ramey who passed away in 2010, they had been married 66 years. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Webb Engraving Company for 58 years, retiring at 80. She was an avid gardener and world traveler. She is survived by her children Mark (Karen) and Melissa (Bryan) and three grandchildren Daniel, Chris and Alex. A Memorial service will be held at Glenn Dale United Methodist Church on Sunday April 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: