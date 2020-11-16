1/
BETTY RICHARDSON
BETTY DAVID RICHARDSON "BECKY"  
On Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Kensington, MD, formerly of Bethesda, MD and Las Vegas, NV. Born March 26, 1926 in Chicago, IL to the late Max and Mollie (nee Malko) David. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Richardson; devoted mother of Mark J. Richardson (wife, Lorraine), Perry K. Richardson (wife, Cris) and Lisa K. Weed (husband, Jerry). Also survived by eight grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held in the Spring. Private Interment will be held at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. For full obituary and to view the family guest book, please visit: www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 16, 2020.
