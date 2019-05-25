

BETTY ANN RUBIN (neé Levitas)



Age 83, of Reston, Virginia died at home on May 15, 2019. She is survived by her husband, David, daughters Suzie and Emmy, son-in-law Steve, grandchildren Henry and Hattie, sister Jane, and brother John.

Born in New Jersey on January 12, 1936, she was educated in the Westwood, New Jersey public schools and received her undergraduate degree from Mount Holyoke College.

Betty Ann was a fiercely dedicated friend, wife, mother and grandmother, a beloved teacher, a treasured neighbor and a stalwart member of the Reston community. She loved music, reading and her home near Lake Anne. With her matter of fact manner, lively spirit and big heart, she made lasting impressions on people of all ages from all walks of life until the day she died.