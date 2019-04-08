Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY SANDERS PIERPOINT.



Betty Sanders Pierpoint

(Age 89)



On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, Betty Sanders Pierpoint peacefully passed away at her home in Lake Ridge, VA.

Born on December 28, 1929 in Shelbyville, TN, she was the daughter of George Burnard and Clara Louise Hopper Sanders.

She was a member of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, Woodbridge VA; Red Hat Society; and for twenty-five years member of board of directors of Arc of Greater Prince William County VA. She was secretary at Corps of Engineers, Gravelly Point, VA; secretary at NASA in Washington, DC before it was officially known as NASA, and she resigned to be a stay-at-home mom a month before NASA's first launch.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Thomas J. Pierpoint, Sr., and was a devoted mother of Thomas J. Pierpoint, Jr. (Ann); Timothy J. (Kit); James B. (Kathy); Deborah J. Randolph; Daniel J.; Daniel J.; Gregory A. (Claudia); Gary S. (Christine), and 15 grandchildren.

Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on April 8 at Miller Funeral Home, Woodbridge, VA. Interment prayers will be said April 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Basillica of St. Mary Cemetery, Alexandria VA.