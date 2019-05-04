

BETTY JEAN SCAGGS (Age 80)



Of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Silver Spring MD, passed away May 2, 2019. Beloved wife of William Scaggs for 64 years. Cherished mother of Joseph, William Jr., Steven and Lorrie. Grandmother of Joseph Jr, Kayce, Christy, Steve Jr., Christopher, Michael, Haley and Jack. Betty was born in Takoma Park, Maryland and lived

in Silver Spring for most of her life. She attended Holy Names Academy where she excelled in basketball. Betty owned several restaurants including Anchor Inn, Stained Glass Pub, Raindancer and Madisons. Betty was also was an interior decorator. She was a philanthropist instrumental in helping many non-profit organizations. In 2000 Betty moved to Boca Raton, FL. Funeral mass will be Wednesday May 15, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 370 SW 3rd Street, Boca Raton, FL. Immediately following mass, there will be a reception to celebrate Betty's life. In lieu of flowers, donations to Louis and Anne Green Memory Wellness Center, 777 Glades Rd., Bldg. AZ-79, Boca Raton Fl. 33431 in memory of Betty Scaggs.