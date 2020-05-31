Betty Jean Bodell Sears (Age 95)
Of Quantico, VA passed away peacefully in her home on May 21, 2020. She was born in Charlotte, Michigan on December 15, 1924 to Russell Bodell and Ethel Marie Baker. Betty was a long-time resident of Virginia and founded several businesses starting in the 1950s, Little Pink Chatter Box Beauty Salon in Colonial Beach, Pink Puff Beauty Salon and Beauty School in Quantico and Woodbridge, Betty's Place Restaurant in Quantico and Betty's Shoes and Consignment in Quantico. She was a friend and encouragement to many and proud mother of Russell Kuhns of Quantico, VA, Vicky Kuhns Nelson of Redbank, NJ, Rick Kuhns of Marietta, GA and Cynthia Sears Iglesias of Wheaton, IL. Betty was preceded in death by her siblings, Russell Bodell, Jr. and Norma Bodell Mull; son, Robin Vincent Kuhns; and grandson, Jamie Nelson. She has many grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she adored. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Vitas Healthcare (Hospice) at 9625 Surveyor Court, Suite 320, Manassas, VA 20110, vitas.com. Her memorial service will be held at the Marine Corps Base Quantico Memorial Chapel on Saturday, June 27 at 1 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Dumfries Cemetery in Dumfries, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.