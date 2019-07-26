The Washington Post

BETTY SPUNGEN

Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Beth Sholom Congregation
1011 N Market St
Frederick, MD
View Map
Shiva
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
7:30 PM
at the residence of Judi Spungen
Shiva
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:30 PM
at the residence of Judi Spungen
Shiva
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
7:30 PM
at the residence of Judi Spungen
Shiva
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:30 PM
at the residence of Judi Spungen
Notice
Betty Spungen  

On July 24, 2019, Betty Troeger Spungen of Frederick, Maryland, beloved wife of Sidney Spungen, devoted mother of Judi, Gail (Ben), and Neal (Caren), beloved sister of the late Claire Moselle and Larry Troeger, cherished grandmother of Ada (Teresa) Douglass, Shira Lepp, Josh (Lindsay) Douglass, Adina (Caitlin) Lepp, Devora Lepp, Jonathan Spungen, David Lepp, and Leah Spungen, and cherished great grandmother of Maya Lepp. Funeral services will be held at Beth Sholom Congregation, 1011 N Market St, Frederick, MD 21701, this Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park in Clarksburg, Maryland. Family will be observing shiva at the residence of Judi Spungen starting on Sunday, July 28th at 7:30 p.m. through Wednesday July 31st at 7:30 p.m. Contributions may be made to Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center, 7315 Muncaster Mill Road, Derwood, MD 20855. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

Published in The Washington Post on July 26, 2019
