

Betty Spungen



On July 24, 2019, Betty Troeger Spungen of Frederick, Maryland, beloved wife of Sidney Spungen, devoted mother of Judi, Gail (Ben), and Neal (Caren), beloved sister of the late Claire Moselle and Larry Troeger, cherished grandmother of Ada (Teresa) Douglass, Shira Lepp, Josh (Lindsay) Douglass, Adina (Caitlin) Lepp, Devora Lepp, Jonathan Spungen, David Lepp, and Leah Spungen, and cherished great grandmother of Maya Lepp. Funeral services will be held at Beth Sholom Congregation, 1011 N Market St, Frederick, MD 21701, this Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park in Clarksburg, Maryland. Family will be observing shiva at the residence of Judi Spungen starting on Sunday, July 28th at 7:30 p.m. through Wednesday July 31st at 7:30 p.m. Contributions may be made to Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center, 7315 Muncaster Mill Road, Derwood, MD 20855. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.