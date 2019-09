Betty M. Stauffer



Of Rockville, MD on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Beloved wife of 68 years of Bruce E. Stauffer; Loving mother of Margie Eldridge and the late Jason B. Stauffer; grandmother of Samantha Allnutt (Ryan), Stephanie Eldridge and Griffin Eldridge; great-grandmother of Henry, Cooper and Theodore Allnutt

Private graveside service and interment at Parklawn Memorial Park.

Please view and sign the family guestbook at