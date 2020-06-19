BETTY STEPHENSON
1934 - 2020
Betty Grace Stephenson (Age 85)  
Of Mountain Home, Arkansas died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Gilbert, Arkansas on July 12, 1934 to David Harrison Moore and Willie Hazel Myatt Moore. Betty was the oldest of three children. Family was Betty's world and she is survived by her two daughters, Pam (Nick) Goodrich of Mountain Home and Lisa (Craig) Janus of Centreville, VA; her sister, Nancy Moore Graves of Marshall; five grandchildren, Kimberly Noble of St. Louis, MO, Victoria Janus of Baltimore, MD, Zachary, Grace and Hannah Janus of Centreville, VA; two great-grandchildren, Matthew Noble of Minneapolis, MN and Sarah Noble of St. Louis, MO; sister-in-law, Nancy R. Moore of Russellville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Betty is preceded in death her parents, Harrison and Hazel Moore; her husband, Gene who passed away in 2014; and her brother, David Claude Moore. Graveside services for Betty will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at East Lawn Cemetery in Marshall, Arkansas with Bro. Eddie Ragsdale officiating. Visitation will be 9 a.m. untill 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Roller-Coffman Chapel in Marshall. Interment will follow the graveside service at East Lawn. At the family's request in lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory can be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, 811 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653-9908 or https://www.hospiceoftheozarks.org.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 19, 2020.
